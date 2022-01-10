Report: Broncos request interview with Aaron Glenn

Getty Images

The Broncos are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach. Only a day after firing Vic Fangio, the Broncos have requested to interview at least six assistant coaches.

The latest is Aaron Glenn.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Broncos requested permission from the Lions to interview their defensive coordinator.

Glenn followed Lions head coach Dan Campbell from New Orleans, where the two worked together five seasons.

Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowler in his playing career, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as their assistant defensive backs coach in 2014-15. He joined the Saints as defensive backs coach in 2016.

The Broncos also want to talk to Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.