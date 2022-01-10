Report: Broncos request interview with Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

The Broncos have requested an interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their vacant head coaching position, NFL Media reports.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday.

Rams coach Sean McVay’s coaching tree includes Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur and Brandon Staley. O’Connell is in his second season as the team’s offensive coordinator, though McVay calls the plays.

He was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2019,, his third season with the team. O’Connell was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2015.

The Broncos also plan to talk to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.