Report: Christian Barmore avoided major knee injury

Patriots rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore went down with a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but it looks like he’ll have a chance to be back for the team’s playoff opener.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barmore went for an MRI on his knee on Monday. The test reportedly showed no signs of a major injury.

The Patriots will be in Buffalo on Saturday night, so they’ll release a practice report on Tuesday that will shed light on any limitations that Barmore is dealing with this week.

Barmore was a second-round pick this year. He appeared in all 17 games and recorded 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year.