Report: Panthers interested in Pep Hamilton for OC

A new candidate has emerged for the Panthers as they look for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carolina is expected to seek permission to interview Houston passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the job.

Hamilton, 47, has a history of successfully working with young quarterbacks, as he was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2013-2015 after also coaching Andrew Luck at Stanford. He also helped Justin Herbert win AP offensive rookie of the year in 2020 as the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach.

In 2021, Hamilton worked with third-round rookie Davis Mills, who completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions over his last five starts. That was good for a 102.4 passer rating.

On Sunday, NFL Media reported that the Panthers also have interest in former Houston head coach Bill O’Brien, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden, and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Head coach Sean McVay calls plays for Los Angeles, which could make the Carolina job a step up.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule fired Joe Brady during the team’s bye week in December. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon took over offensive play-calling for the rest of the season.