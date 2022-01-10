Stephen Ross: I’m not taking Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan

Getty Images

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been mentioned as a candidate to move back to the NFL during the current hiring cycle and his name came up again on Monday morning when the Dolphins fired Brian Flores.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross went to Michigan and is a major donor to the school, so there’s a connection between the two men that many pointed out when word of Flores’ ouster broke. Reports after the firing suggested that the change was not linked to a move for Harbaugh and Ross said the same to reporters at a press conference.

“I’m not going to be the person who takes Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan,” Ross said.

As for why they did fire Flores, Ross said he didn’t think the Dolphins, who were 19-14 over the last two years, were “working well as an organization” with Flores as the head coach. Chris Grier will remain as the team’s General Manager and Ross said he feels the team has done a good job of acquiring young talent in recent seasons. That will put Grier at the forefront of what Ross says will be a “thorough” search for a head coach who the team feels can produce more success that Flores did.