Stephen Ross: I’m not taking Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2022, 10:50 AM EST
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been mentioned as a candidate to move back to the NFL during the current hiring cycle and his name came up again on Monday morning when the Dolphins fired Brian Flores.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross went to Michigan and is a major donor to the school, so there’s a connection between the two men that many pointed out when word of Flores’ ouster broke. Reports after the firing suggested that the change was not linked to a move for Harbaugh and Ross said the same to reporters at a press conference.

“I’m not going to be the person who takes Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan,” Ross said.

As for why they did fire Flores, Ross said he didn’t think the Dolphins, who were 19-14 over the last two years, were “working well as an organization” with Flores as the head coach. Chris Grier will remain as the team’s General Manager and Ross said he feels the team has done a good job of acquiring young talent in recent seasons. That will put Grier at the forefront of what Ross says will be a “thorough” search for a head coach who the team feels can produce more success that Flores did.

  1. Dear Stephen Ross, the Dolphins haven’t worked well as an organization since you owned the team! Period.

  3. As long as that new head coach doesn’t come in and dismantle the entire defense.
    But this new coach better be on board with Watson as the QB because that is what Ross and Grier want. I bet Flores was against that move and that did not help his status.

  6. Harbaugh would have at least made a tiny, emphasis on tiny, bit of sense… Now firing Flores is completely indefensible.

  7. Except for having to recruit kids, why would any top-tier coach want the NFL over college? It’s like a 3 year life span as a coach if you don’t get deep into the playoffs immediately.

  8. Once again the Dolphins failure to fully clean house will result in additional future failure.

  10. Incredibly stupid move by Ross.
    Next season we might even get to skip the annual, pre-week 1, tough-talking Miami fans!
    There really shouldn’t be much hope left.

  12. But if Harbaugh is leaving Michigan for the NFL already he really isn’t taking Harbaugh away from Michigan…

  15. Do even people in Miami care? You have just hit the reset button again ruining the draft you worked so hard to get. Too much impatience here. This team will be hiring a new coach in 3 years.

  18. I don’t believe Ross, he has Harbaugh in mind. Also, does this effect Deshaun Watson’s desire to go to Miami?

  19. Ross has some common sense. He can’t comment on a head coach right now without getting in trouble.

  20. Brobokil says:
    January 10, 2022 at 10:54 am
    Sweet. Harbaugh to Minnesota!

    ————————–

    You’d have to convince to live in Minnesota though. Good luck with that.

  22. IMO Hairball isn’t going to the Raiders. I say because of the victory last night and the interim got them into the playoffs, he is the easy pick since he is there and the players seem to like him.

    All of a sudden the opps for Hairball have tightened. Not sure if Chicago wants him eiher? The Vikes sure dont, he’s not their style.

  23. May as well change the name to the Miami Golfins because golf is the only game they play during the playoffs.

    Yes I came up with this on my own thank you, thank you.

  25. The way Grier and Flores handled the Watson situation was a fire-able offense.

    I’ll give my reasons for firing him:
    – assistants want out after one year
    – constant assist turnover
    – too many assistants with NO NFL experience
    – the OL is a mess, and the OL coach is a nobody
    – I would argue 3 games were lost due to coaching decisions: jags, falcons, and raiders
    – going to soft zones when there is something to lose, then playing fearless attacking defense when it doesn’t matter
    – going to a soft zone when you are winning. Hey, let’s get the opposing QB into a groove!

  26. ceelow21 says:
    January 10, 2022 at 11:14 am
    Another one from the Belichick tree that found little to no success as a Head Coach

    I think because each one of them goes to a crappy organization and gets run out two/three years later … also, they don’t have Tom Brady as QB 😀

  27. What coach will want to go to Miami with Chris Grier still there? All those picks he started with and two major issues to fix. The offensive line and quarterback! What are Miami’s two biggest issues right now? Offensive line and quarterback! Chris Grier has been in the building the entire time Miami has failed to find a quarterback. He’s had them fall in his lap and picked someone else.

  28. Nobody believes what he says but if he doesn’t get Jim Harbaugh or somebody else that pans out this will be one of the dumbest moves ever. Dumber than firing Jim Caldwell for Matt Patricia

  33. Don’t let this fool you. If Harbaugh leaves Michigan, the Dolphins will offer him the moon. Only Jim Harbaugh can take Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, but Ross is just twisting words.

  34. Gotta get rid of Grier as well. He’s made a ton of bonehead moves over there years. I’m guessing Ross is keeping him because he seems like a yes man. Should’ve cleaned house. The roster is fine. It’s the coaching and management.

  35. Let’s rebuild the rebuild we rebuilt after the previous rebuild of a rebuilt rebuild failed. Grier has missed on 90% of his draft picks so sure keep him

  36. As a Bill’s fan, can I just say thank you for your continued distinction? Flores was getting your team to play hard despite “tank for Tua”, and even with one year later throwing everything out to try and get Watson 😂. Man, if the owner had just stayed out of football operations and let Flores do his job he could have made the Dolphins scary, but thankfully we can count on him to emulate all of Jerry Jones’ bad sides and none of his good! Love you Stephen Ross! Keep it up, 2 wins every year is MUCH appreciated!

