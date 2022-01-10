T.Y. Hilton: Jaguars keep on dominating us every time we come here

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was not blind to the team’s history in Jacksonville heading into Week 18.

Hilton said after a Week 17 loss to the Raiders that the Colts would have to “find a way” to play their best in a place where they haven’t won since 2014, but memories of past failures and a chance to make the playoffs by beating a two-win team weren’t enough to motivate Indianapolis. They showed up flat on Sunday and fell behind 26-3 on their way to a 26-11 loss that left them on the outside of the playoffs when the music stopped.

Linebacker Darius Leonard said the team “flat out got dominated” and Hilton used the same word to describe what happened on Sunday.

“We didn’t play Colts football, and they dominated us on every end today,” Hilton said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know what it is down here. They just keep on dominating us every time we come here.”

It’s a loss that’s going to linger in the minds of the Colts for months as they wonder what might have been if they hadn’t come up so short in the biggest moment of a season that once held so much promise.