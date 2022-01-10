Under “modified structure,” new Bears G.M. will report to George McCaskey

Getty Images

The Bears aren’t firing team president Ted Phillips, even if they should. They are, however, subtly eliminating his influence over the football operation.

During Monday’s press conference regarding the termination of coach Matt Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace, Bears chairman George McCaskey mentioned that the next G.M. will report not to Phillips, but to McCaskey.

“[Phillips] has persuaded me that, with the pending acquisition of the Arlington Park property and its evaluation as a possible future Bears stadium occupying much of his time and attention, General Manager should report to me,” McCaskey said. “In this modified organizational structure, General Manager will continue to oversee the entire football operation, including the head coach. The G.M. will report to ownership.”

That’s a subtle but significant change. Phillips is essentially being cut out of the football operation, with his responsibilities now focused on getting a new stadium built.

Phillips nevertheless will be involved in the search for a new G.M. and coach, with input from consultant Bill Polian. Which means that, as a practical matter, the Bears will hire a friend or crony (and definitely not an enemy) of Polian.

Ideally, the Bears would hire a G.M. and coach without Polian or any other consultant. If the organization doesn’t already have the knowledge needed to make key decisions like this, then ownership should fold the tents and sell the team. But the good news, if there is any, is that Phillips has had his influence over the football operation dramatically reduced, since the G.M. no longer will report to Phillips.