Vikings vow to “consistently contend for championships”

Getty Images

Yes, “just good enough” is no longer good enough for the Wilfs.

In a statement announcing the firing of coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman, team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf made it clear that the search process will happen internally, and that they’re committed to taking things to the next level.

“We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff,” the Wilfs said in a statement issued on Monday. “While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships. We wish both Rick and Mike and their families only the best.

“Our comprehensive search for a new general manager and head coach will begin immediately and will be led internally. We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve.”

The Wilfs have built a great stadium and an excellent practice facility. They’re willing to spend money on players. Now, they just need to find the right people to bring it all together.

And if they’re going to continue to not live and work in Minnesota, it would be helpful to have someone in charge of the football operations who brings to the office every day the same accountability that the regular presence of ownership would.