Vikings vow to “consistently contend for championships”

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Yes, “just good enough” is no longer good enough for the Wilfs.

In a statement announcing the firing of coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman, team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf made it clear that the search process will happen internally, and that they’re committed to taking things to the next level.

“We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff,” the Wilfs said in a statement issued on Monday. “While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships. We wish both Rick and Mike and their families only the best.

“Our comprehensive search for a new general manager and head coach will begin immediately and will be led internally. We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve.”

The Wilfs have built a great stadium and an excellent practice facility. They’re willing to spend money on players. Now, they just need to find the right people to bring it all together.

And if they’re going to continue to not live and work in Minnesota, it would be helpful to have someone in charge of the football operations who brings to the office every day the same accountability that the regular presence of ownership would.

47 responses to “Vikings vow to “consistently contend for championships”

  1. Hahahaha! I’m so glad I was sitting down when I refreshed this home page! “To infinity and beyond!”

  3. I’m good with the Minnesota “just good enoughs” contending for a championship each year. They’ve been doing that for 51 years now. Now winning one, that’s a different story. SKOLOL

  4. The fanbase has spoketh.. Bring in a HC that knows how to get creative and pick up first downs please!

  6. we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships.
    +++++
    You bought the team 17 years ago. You failed.

  8. Highly unlike just based on statistics. Mike Zimmer fyoe coaches are hard to come by, most coaches are bad, not average, bad.

    The most likely scenario for the Wilfs is that they’re going to be having a lot of 2 & out seasons until they find another good one.

  10. Bring in someone who has previous nfl experience, ex-player for gm of you want to win Superbowls.

  11. It’s a good goal. They might want to start off with actually being in contention for winning their own division, and consistently showing up against the Packers, but overall it’s a good goal.

  14. Lets get it done!!! I for one have been a Vikings fan since 80’s and am tired of just good enough so, like I said “Lets get it done”. I hate to see anyone lose their job but I think it was the correct move. Little surprising about Spielman though. I am sure Zimmer probably has been fielding calls much like Spielman will end up in Detroit. Whoever comes in is pretty much set, all they have to do is shore up the defense and away we go. The year after that……well

  18. I hope so. I think a major problem this year was that Zimmer and Kubiak (OC) were never on the same page. This team had no offensive identity. Zimmer blamed Kubiak for not running, then they ran at the worst times. It was weird.

    I’m not sure who’s out there, but I’d like an up and coming OC as the HC hire. Someone fresh, that understands modern football and isn’t stuck in the old ways, but respects the game at its core. Football has changed, deal with it. Zimmer didn’t understand that. He’ll be a great DC somewhere, or take his $16M buyout and head back to his ranch in Tennessee with his hot girlfriend. Either way, I wish him the best. Skol!

  19. Who in the heck wants to come to Minnesota as a coach with Cousins as the QB? Talk about rock bottom….

  20. There is Brady, Rodgers and Mahomes. After that the only real promise across the league is in Burrow, Herbert and Allen.

    Unless you have a guy like one of those, little else matters.

  21. Isn’t consistently contending for championships what every team should be trying to do,every season? The Wilfs’ are clueless.

  25. I’m afraid the Vikings will hire one of the GMs fired JUST TODAY! the cycle of sadness will then continue

  27. Ya they didnt build that stadium completely with their own money, Minneapolis and the State kicked in money as well. I know it will not be a hairball type or college guy. Perhaps someone who is already on the team? First you get a GM then let that person find a coach.

  28. 32 teams contend for the brass ring every year.
    Being a team that actually wins one occasionally is the tricky part.

  29. Can they add “Consistently contend for championships” to the Viking fight song?

  30. The Vikings managing up be an embarrassment every year despite being Roger’s wife’s favorite team, is one of the more amazingly hilarious failures ever. The NFL will literally hand you wins and the Vikings refuse.

  33. Weird, so you’re saying a sludge roster, mediocrity and nepotism wasn’t the recipe for success. 🤣

  36. Unfortunately there isn’t much for “proven” coaches out there that have longevity of winning. This brings it down to just a couple of options and they had best move fast to seal this up so they can move on to the business of restructured contracts and trades that will be needed.

  38. Zimmer is a good guy but seemed to have lost the team on defense. Thank you and all the best.

  39. Ha!

    That’s like this time I was a teenager at the Chicago Bears Football Camp. Jim Miller was there giving us a speech. He said “I’m going to be here until I win a Super Bowl with the Bears”.

    There was audible chuckling from the teens. Okay, Jim.

  40. Poach Trent Baalke from the Jags. He’ll add to that championship tradition we’ve grown accustomed to.

  43. Zygi and Mark had this to say when they hired Zimmer.

    “We are excited to welcome Mike as the new leader of the Minnesota Vikings,” said Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf. “He has a proven track record of success at every stop in the NFL and we look forward to him maintaining that consistency here in Minnesota.”

    “Fans will appreciate Mike’s intensity on the field and his down-to-earth attitude off the field,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “We strongly believe he will help us compete for division championships each year and lead us to our ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Minnesota.”

  45. That shot from the game at Lambeau did Zimmer in. He looked like he’d rather have been anywhere but there out in the cold getting his butt whipped that night.

    He got his wish.

  46. Maybe Peter Carroll will get canned soon, they they could hire someone from the Bud Grant tree since that was the last time the Vikings were relative.

Leave a Reply

