Za’Darius Smith is expected back at practice this week

The Packers may be getting a big defensive piece back for their playoff opener.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith posted a video captioned “guess who’s back” to his Instagram account on Monday. Word that Smith was expected to be designated for return from injured reserve surfaced earlier in the day.

Smith went on injured reserve in September with a back injury that required surgery. He only appeared in one game this season, but had 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers.

Rashan Gary led the Packers with 9.5 sacks in the regular season and Preston Smith was right behind him with nine. The team’s other outside linebackers made less of an impression in the pass rush, so getting the other Smith back to round out the group would be a welcome development in Green Bay.