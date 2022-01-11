2021 postseason field features seven new teams

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2022, 9:41 AM EST
NFL: JAN 12 AFC Divisional Round - Colts at Chiefs
Getty Images

When the NFL playoff field consisted of 12 teams, roughly 50 percent of one year’s field didn’t make it the next year. Now, in the second year of a 14-team field, the turnover is once again 50 percent.

Half of the 14 teams that made it in 2020 failed to return in 2021, with seven out and seven new ones in.

Those who didn’t return were, in the AFC, the Ravens, Browns, and Colts. In the NFC, the Saints, Seahawks, Washington, and Bears didn’t make it back.

They’re replaced by the Bengals, Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals, and Eagles.

So take heart, 18 teams that didn’t make it to the 2021 playoffs. There’s a chance that more than a third of you will be getting ready to play in a wild-card game one year from now.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “2021 postseason field features seven new teams

  1. Even though it is an offensive-driven league(QB), it is great to see such turnover when elite talent is scarce.

  5. Yea, good job NFL. You let two seventh seeded teams into the playoffs who are 8.5 and 11-point underdogs, forcing your two biggest stars at quarterback to game plan and waste time playing an extra game that will likely be a blowout. But we just couldn’t do without the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Philadelphia Eagles being part of the dance. What a waste.

  7. Next season the Detroit Lions will be in the playoffs as they play one of the weakest schedule in the league and their team has been very competitive this season against much better teams and the talent level and experience will only go up.their coach is a spitfire that loves to win and will win next season.lots to be celebrated next season in Motown.

  8. …and out of the 18 who DIDN’T get in, 7 fired their head coach’s. So the moral of the story, if you don’t get in there is close to a 39% you’ll be fired…strong motivation to make it!!!

  9. everyone picked the Steelers to not get back this year. Must have forgot the Browns is the Browns

  10. cjmcfootball says:
    January 11, 2022 at 9:50 am
    It feels weird to consider the Patriots “new blood” in the playoffs. They are back in the thick of things after all the Pat’s haters said they would be a cellar dweller for the rest of the teams existence.

  11. This was by far the craziest NFL season I ever watched! Crazy I say! Pro football’s “On Any Given Sunday” should’ve been “In Any Given Game” because that’s just how it was! Good teams were beaten by bad teams and better teams were beaten by horrible teams! There were at least eight AFC teams and their fans experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions while watching the last game of the season not being decided until no time on the clock in overtime! What a game and what a season! The NFL got lucky Sunday because there ain’t no way they could’ve scripted The End!

  12. Jets played hard. Obviously don’t have enough talent. If they can make the right moves, they can claw back to (somewhat) respectability. Kinda crazy that both New York teams can’t get out of their own way.

  13. Pats fans need to temper their boasting because you played one of the easier schedules this year, not their fault as you play as scheduled but come on it was cake as you remind the Steelers last year….right?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.