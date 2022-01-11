49ers activate Trey Sermon from injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers will have a little more depth in their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The team announced that rookie running back Trey Sermon has been activated from injured reserve. Sermon was out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 12.

Sermon was a third-round pick this year, but found himself behind sixth-rounder Elijah Mitchell and others on the depth chart before getting hurt. He did start a pair of games early in the regular season and had 41 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown in his nine overall appearances.

Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, and JaMycal Hasty are the other backs on the active roster for the Niners. Sermon figures to remain behind them as long as they remain healthy in the postseason.