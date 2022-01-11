Adam Thielen feels great after “pretty easy” ankle surgery

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen hurt his ankle in Week 13 and missed all but 23 of the team’s remaining offensive snaps as a result.

Thielen wound up having surgery on the ankle a couple of weeks ago and he said Monday that he does not expect the recovery process to infringe on his preparations for the 2022 season. The wideout said “a few more weeks here and I should be feeling back to normal” after what he described as an easy surgery.

“Feel great,” Thielen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Walking around again, which feels nice. . . . My ankle wasn’t stable, so I had to do the surgery, which was a bummer, obviously. I want to be out there competing with my teammates. . . . It was a bummer not to be able to finish out the year, but it could have been a lot worse. It’s a pretty easy surgery, and everything went pretty well.”

Thielen had 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He has a base salary of $12.045 million for next season.