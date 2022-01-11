Amazon eyes Marshawn Lynch for studio show

Getty Images

The man who despised the media may now be joining it.

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, whose reluctance to participate in press conferences eventually became a catch phrase, has been targeted by Amazon Prime Video to serve a a feature reporter and analyst for the Thursday Night Football package, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Lynch would be part of a “more relaxed” studio show. For Lynch, that could be an understatement, especially as it relates to his affinity for speaking the way most adults do in normal conversation, with periodic use of “S” and/or “F” bombs. Appearing on the Manningcast during the 2021 regular season, Lynch used both.

Lynch has an engaging and authentic personality. He speaks the truth in a likable way. He’ll be good, if Amazon can convince him to do it.