Andrew Berry has no concerns about Baker Mayfield/Kevin Stefanski relationship

The relationship between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski came into the spotlight multiple times during the 2021 season, but Stefanski downplayed concerns last week and General Manager Andrew Berry did the same on Tuesday.

Mayfield cited “internal things” as a problem this year and issues with play-calling were reportedly among those things, but Mayfield pushed back at a report indicating he’d ask to be traded if things didn’t improve and Berry noted that Mayfield “had his most successful season in this offense under Kevin” while saying he thins the two men will work together well in the future.

“I don’t have any concerns in terms of relationship or anything along those lines,” Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I think it’s pretty natural to have discussions around scheme as you got into the offseason. Those discussions have happened and will continue to happen.”

Berry said the Browns “fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” although he didn’t rule out making other moves involving quarterbacks at some point this offseason. He also didn’t rule out a contract extension for Mayfield, but that doesn’t appear to be on the front burner at the moment.