Auden Tate cleared to return to practice

Bengals receiver Auden Tate was cleared to return to practice, the team announced Tuesday.

It opens the 21-day window for Tate to practice before the team has to decide whether to activate him to the 53-player roster. He is eligible to come off the list any time during the next 21 days.

He went on injured reserve Dec. 4 with a calf injury, and he has not played since Week 7. Tate tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28 and spent time on that reserve list.

He has 61 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns in 35 games with 12 starts in his career.

Tate is scheduled to become a free agent in March.