Bears request interview with Dan Quinn

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s strong work this year and past head coaching experience have led to interest from teams looking for a new head coach this offseason.

The Bears are one of those teams. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Quinn, who will be coaching the Dallas defense against the 49ers this week.

The Jaguars and Broncos have also asked for permission to interview Quinn. Quinn declined to speak with the Jaguars before the end of the regular season.

Quinn was 43-42 as the Falcons’ head coach before being fired five games into the 2020 season. He led the team to Super Bowl LI and was 3-2 overall in two trips to the postseason.