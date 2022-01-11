Bears request interview with Todd Bowles

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has another team interested in his head coaching services.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have requested an interview with Bowles for the vacancy they created by firing Matt Nagy on Monday.

The Bears are the second team to reach out about interviewing Bowles, who spent four seasons as the Jets’ head coach before moving to Tampa for the last three years. The Jaguars interviewed him last week.

Chicago’s list of candidates is still taking shape. Word on Monday night was that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are also candidates and the team is running a concurrent search for a new General Manager. Bears chairman George McCaskey said on Monday that they’d ideally hire a G.M. first, but nothing is set in stone.