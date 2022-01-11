Brian Flores to interview with Bears

Getty Images

Fired by the Dolphins on Monday, Brian Flores may not be out of work for very long.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Flores is set to interview with the Bears for their head coaching vacancy.

Flores’ firing came as a surprise to many after the Dolphins finished 9-8 on Sunday. The club began the season 1-7 before ripping off seven straight wins to get to 8-7. Miami lost to the Titans in Week 17 to fall out of playoff contention but beat the Patriots in Week 18 to finish the season above .500.

Flores compiled a 24-25 record in three seasons with the Dolphins, going 5-11 in 2019 and 10-6 in 2020.

The Bears are also looking for a General Manager after firing both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace on Monday.