Broncos request interview with Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy

The Broncos appear to be casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Denver has put in a request to interview Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy.

While Getsy coached for several college programs, he’s spent all of his NFL coaching career with the Packers, starting as an offensive quality control coach in 2014. He also served as the club’s receivers coach from 2016-2017 before heading to Mississippi State in 2018 to become its offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

But when Matt LaFleur was hired as head coach in 2019, Getsy came back to the Packers to be their quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2020.

Getsy isn’t the only member of LaFleur’s staff the Broncos have interest in, as they’ve also requested an interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.