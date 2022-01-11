Buffalo weather forecast for Patriots-Bills has single-digit temperatures, chance of snow

Getty Images

The first time the Patriots and Bills met in Buffalo this season, the weather played a huge part in the result of the game, with the Patriots throwing the ball only three times in windy conditions and winning with a run-heavy game plan. When the Patriots and Bills meet again in Buffalo on Saturday night, the weather may also be a factor.

The National Weather Service currently calls for a 30 percent chance of snow on Saturday in Buffalo, with a high temperature near 14 degrees and a low around 5.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Buffalo, and it should be a bitterly cold night. There’s no indication of winds anywhere near as strong as in the previous game, however, and so passing and kicking likely won’t be affected to the same extent.

In the Bills-Patriots rematch in New England two weeks after that windy night, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played one of his worst games of the season. So the Patriots may prefer a run-heavy game plan against the Bills, whether the weather forces it on them or not.