Crowd noise from 49ers fans caught Rams off guard on Sunday in Los Angeles

The Rams were at home on Sunday against the 49ers, but it didn’t sound like it inside SoFi Stadium.

Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford both said the number of 49ers fans who attended the game — and the loud cheering when the Rams were on offense — surprised them and made it more difficult to call signals as the 49ers pulled of a stunning comeback win to earn a playoff berth.

“It did catch us off guard,” McVay said, via ESPN. “Just because of the way that it’s been this year. It’s been great, great atmosphere, great environment. Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise.”

Stafford said the Rams had a hard time getting plays called with the 49ers’ crowd noise advantage.

“It was a tough environment for us to communicate in really the whole second half,” said Stafford.

There appeared to be more 49ers fans than Rams fans in attendance, and even on the Rams’ home field, it was the 49ers who had the crowd noise advantage.