Darrell Bevell will get an interview to remain Jaguars head coach

Getty Images

Jaguars interim head coach said late last month that he would welcome an opportunity to interview for the full-time job in Jacksonville and it appears he will be getting it.

Bevell said on Monday that General Manager Trent Baalke told him that he will have a chance to meet with team owner Shad Khan about a permanent position with the team. The Jags were 1-3 under Bevell, but that one win was Sunday’s rout of the Colts that helped assure their AFC South mates would miss the playoffs.

“Obviously, I would have liked to win some more games but with the progression that we made in those last four games culminating with that last opportunity, I was fired up,” Bevell said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “That’s the team I pride myself on. The team that played in that last game with the enthusiasm and passion they played. I think you can see the effort was there from the guys flying around.”

The most likely outcome is that Sunday’s win is the only one that Bevell will pick up as the head coach in Jacksonville, but at least the lone feather in his cap will be a memorable one.