Dolphins request interview with 49ers OC Mike McDaniel

Getty Images

After firing Brian Flores on Monday, the Dolphins could potentially turn to an offensive mind for their next head coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami has requested to interview 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for their vacancy.

McDaniel has worked alongside Kyle Shanahan for much of his career, dating back to his time as an offensive assistant with Houston back from 2006-2008. They were also together at Washington, with McDaniel serving as an offensive assistant and receivers coach. McDaniel was then the Browns’ receivers coach under Shanahan as offensive coordinator in 2014 before heading to Atlanta with Shanahan as an offensive assistant from 2015-2016.

Shanahan brought McDaniel with him to San Francisco where McDaniel was the run game coordinator from 2017-2020. Starting in 2021, he was promoted to offensive coordinator after passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur departed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

McDaniel does not call plays, with Shanahan having that responsibility for the 49ers.

San Francisco finished seventh in yards and 13th in points scored this season.