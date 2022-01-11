Frank Reich won’t commit to Carson Wentz as Colts’ starting quarterback in 2022

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2022, 8:20 AM EST
New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

A day after a stunning loss to the worst team in the league knocked the Colts out of playoff contention, coach Frank Reich declined to commit to Carson Wentz as his starting quarterback in 2022.

Asked if Wentz will be the starting quarterback next season, Reich wouldn’t answer.

“We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them.”

That’s a very different answer than Reich gave a year ago, when he was asked whether the Colts wanted to keep Philip Rivers.

“As I sit here right now, yes, I want Philip Rivers to be my starting quarterback next year,” Reich said at the end of last season.

Rivers retired, the Colts traded for Wentz, and Reich and Wentz appeared to be joined at the hip. Although Wentz played better in 2021 than he did in 2020, his final year with the Eagles, he didn’t reach the same level he had reached early in his career, when Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

Now the Colts have a big decision to make about how to approach the offseason, and whether they’re going to hand the starting job to Wentz, bring in competition, or move on from him entirely.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Frank Reich won’t commit to Carson Wentz as Colts’ starting quarterback in 2022

  2. He’s smart. Reich may like Wentz but not enough to lose his job.

    The Colts can cut Wentz in the off-season if they choose. They’d take a bit of a cap hit but they would save almost as much in cap space. It’s hard to imagine they couldn’t find someone to fill in so they can find their future QB. Case Keenum would be better than Wentz.

    As soon as Wentz reads this he’ll get his feelings hurt just like he did in Philly. Wentz may be out of the NFL next year if he gets cut. I can’t see any team wanting a QB that goes into a shell whenever they bring in competition.

  5. As a Philly fan that never really liked Wentz (the player), I kind of feel bad on how he’s getting crushed. Philly fans definitely were heavy on the criticism but at least he had some defenders around when he was traded, but Sunday night the entire internet football world was eviscerating him. He might have stunk it out but not even being able to use the internet without seeing your name everywhere has to really suck.

  6. No matter what happens at this point Wentz great grand kids are millionaires but other than that, the Eagles absolutely fleeced the Colts.

    Wentz took a flamethrower to the org last year to force is way out of town so it is especially gratifying that the Eagles were proven right about Wentz and that Wentz helmed one of the most humiliating losses (outside of a joe judge 3rd and 9 QB sneak from kneel down formation) in the history of the league.

  8. What about their overrated offensive line? They were thrown around on Sunday by the worst team in the league.

  10. If they don’t bring in competition, they are fools. They couldn’t even hang a phony boloney banner this year.

  12. Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni are in the playoffs while Carson Wince and Frank Reich are not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.