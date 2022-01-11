Giants fire Joe Judge

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2022, 5:34 PM EST
New York Giants v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Joe Judge is out after two years as head coach of the Giants.

The Giants fired Judge this afternoon.

Judge went 6-10 in his first season and 4-13 in his second season. Despite a widespread perception that Giants owner John Mara thought highly of Judge personally, the results just weren’t good enough.

And perhaps just as important, Judge was widely criticized for his handling of the end of the season, when the Giants lost their last six games, all by double-digit margins, and Judge was mocked around the league for a post-game rant in which he insisted that he had instilled a winning culture.

Now the Giants have fired three consecutive coaches after just two seasons each, with Judge following the same fate as Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo. They’ll start looking for a new head coach and hope he can last longer.

37 responses to “Giants fire Joe Judge

  2. Calling two consecutive QB sneaks from his own 5 on 2nd and 9 and then 3rd and 7 while behind probably didn’t help his cause much either

  5. Shocked that Mara did the right albeit obvious thing. Hopefully now he will see that the common denominator is HIM and he should stay the hell out of the process. Hire a new GM and let him hire a coach. Good riddance Joe. Safe to say this was your first and last head coaching job.

  7. one of my best friends bday is today and he bleeds Giants blue…..he said he got what he wanted!!!

  8. The second worst thing Judge did was hire Garrett as the OC. The worst thing he did was fire him, and leave Freddie Kitchens in charge to manage double digit scoring efforts in only 2 of 7 attempts – maybe the worst run of offense I can remember. A perfect example of the compounding of bad decision making, for which he is now being held accountable.

  16. John Mara’s statement notes the new GM will head the search for the next coach. So it looks like Mara and Tisch do indeed want a “new” George Young who will be fully in charge of football operations.

  17. So, Giants fans I’m over in Michigan so I can’t attend the parade for this firing but where is it starting and ending so I can watch it on tv? Even as a Lions fan you guys have it pretty rough over there right now, better days.

  18. But he had built such a wonderful foundation from which to build his empire!

    The NFC East mourns a true, standout coach who never produced a talented and well coached team. Dallas mourns particularly well because that pads their record. Now if Washington can find a defense, Dallas could find itself with a Dakota problem.

  22. Here comes the Judge , here comes the judge, the judge is coming so here comes the judge . RIP Flip Wilson.

  25. Oh rats! Signed by the rest of the NFC East. This guy was one of the biggest frauds coaching an NFL team I’ve seen in a LONG time.

  27. All I want from the next Giants coach is to show up each day in pads and a jersey and during clutch moments on gameday the players and staff have to physically restrain him from trying to enter the game.

  28. My guess all the GM interviews ended early after they asked if they had to retain Judge. Otherwise, why not fire him yesterday, or even during the game.

  29. What were they possibly weighing that took an extra day to come to this painfully obvious decision?

  31. They had to do it to get in line for the most qualified replacements and to land a GM early so they could take part in hiring their HC. Judge was a dead man walking and a questionable hire to begin with. It is a culture issue with the Giants and they need the right hire at GM to make progress. And if they latch into the next HC talking about how they are going to make Jones successful, they are going to make the wrong decision.

  32. The Giants need a grand gesture at GM and HC. For the current iteration of the NFL fanbase, the Giants heyday is in the distant past. Is Big Blue still considered one of the elite organizations?

  33. Great. Now stop hiring Coach Bots. Find a human, leader of men like the last three guys that took us to the Super Bowl

  36. yaz67 says:

    January 11, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    Who exactly would want the Giants job? Two years and you are out
    ————
    2 bad years in a row where you get worse or show no improvement in the 2nd year would/should get you out pretty much everywhere, that’s not exclusive to the Giants.

  37. 1onceuponatimeinthewest1 says:
    January 11, 2022 at 5:48 pm
    Here comes the Judge
    —-
    All Rise! Lol

