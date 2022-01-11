Giants fire Joe Judge

Getty Images

Joe Judge is out after two years as head coach of the Giants.

The Giants fired Judge this afternoon.

Judge went 6-10 in his first season and 4-13 in his second season. Despite a widespread perception that Giants owner John Mara thought highly of Judge personally, the results just weren’t good enough.

And perhaps just as important, Judge was widely criticized for his handling of the end of the season, when the Giants lost their last six games, all by double-digit margins, and Judge was mocked around the league for a post-game rant in which he insisted that he had instilled a winning culture.

Now the Giants have fired three consecutive coaches after just two seasons each, with Judge following the same fate as Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo. They’ll start looking for a new head coach and hope he can last longer.