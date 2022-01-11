Graham Glasgow reworks contract, cuts base salary for 2022

Getty Images

Broncos guard Graham Glasgow only played seven games in 2021 and he’s agreed to a lower salary for the 2022 season in a reworked contract that should help his chances of sticking with the team.

Glasgow will still be guaranteed $3.1 million, but his salary will drop from $8.7 million to $4.5 million with more money available via incentives. Glasgow said he agreed to the deal because he prized being in Denver over the alternatives.

“When it came down to go somewhere else or stay here I’d rather stay here,” Glasgow said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Glasgow developed an irregular heartbeat in Week One and sat out Week Two while recovering. He missed Week Four with a knee injury and then fractured his leg to end his season in Week Nine.