Joe Burrow ready to go for his first playoff start, after a week off

The last time we saw Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he was limping off the field with a knee injury at the end of his team’s Week 17 win over the Chiefs. But after taking Week 18 off, Burrow said today that he feels good.

“Physically it was good,” Burrow said of his off week. “Mentally it was a little weird not being with everybody. But it was a good little break. Ready to be back at it.”

Although this is the first playoff start of his NFL career, Burrow won a national championship at LSU and said he feels like he played in enough big games down the stretch this season that the playoffs won’t be too big for him.

“I played in a lot of big games, throughout my college career, but this year as well,” Burrow said. “I’ve always prided myself on making plays when the game is on the line.”

While Burrow and some other key Bengals players took it easy last week, the Raiders, their first-round playoff opponent, were playing in a grueling 70-minute overtime game. That could be an advantage for the home team in Cincinnati on Saturday.