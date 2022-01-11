Kyle Pitts: I feel like it was an OK start

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts may not wind up as the offensive rookie of the year, but he showed why he was the fourth overall pick during his first NFL season.

Pitts spent the year in one of the league’s least productive offenses and wound up with 68 catches for 1,026 yards on the year. He is only the second rookie tight end in league history to pick up 1,000 receiving yards, which he called a foundation for the years to come in a final meeting with the media on Monday.

“I feel like it was an OK start. I feel like there is a lot more to work on and achieve. I think [this is] just the first step,” Pitts said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One spot where Pitts could make more of an impact is in the red zone. He only caught one touchdown as a rookie, but those efforts would be helped by wholesale improvement on an offense that only averaged 18.4 points per game.