Lamar Jackson: Greg Roman has been great for us, but I don’t know what’s going on upstairs

Getty Images

The Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since quarterback Lamar Jackson joined the team and there were several factors in why the team slipped to an 8-9 record this year.

Injuries left them shorthanded at several spots, the defense was not as effective as its been in past seasons, and the offense didn’t score enough points. Baltimore was held to 21 points or less in nine games and Jackson was slumping before he suffered a season-ending bone bruise in his ankle.

In a press conference Monday, Jackson said the team has “to be more consistent in the passing game” while throwing his support behind offensive coordinator Greg Roman despite this season’s struggles.

“Greg Roman has been great for us,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a great coach. We’re glad he’s here, but I can’t get into that. I don’t really know what they have going on upstairs. I don’t talk about stuff like that, but he’s been good for us though.”

The 2021 season was Roman’s third as the team’s offensive coordinator and there hasn’t been any official announcement about the Ravens’ plans for a fourth year on the job.