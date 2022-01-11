Patriots put Jalen Mills on COVID reserve, activate Myles Bryant

Getty Images

The Patriots put a starting defensive player on their COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Cornerback Jalen Mills has been placed on the list. That doesn’t officially rule him out of Saturday’s game against the Bills, but it does make it likelier that the Patriots will have to come up with a different plan in the secondary.

Mills started 16 games this season and had 47 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Patriots also got a corner back from the reserve list. Myles Bryant is back on the active roster after missing the season finale. He had 41 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a sack in his 12 regular season appearances.

J.C. Jackson and Joejuan Williams are the other corners on the active roster. The Patriots have signed Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad.