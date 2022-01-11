PFT’s final 2021 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2022, 11:34 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

1. Packers (13-4, last week No. 1): Will this year finally be the year that they get back to the Super Bowl?

2. Buccaneers (13-4, No. 3): The defense needs to step up, or they’ll be stepping off.

3. Titans (12-5, No. 4): Derrick Henry is healthy and, more importantly, fresh.

4. Chiefs (12-5, No. 5): Don’t sleep on the Steelers in the wild-card round.

5. Rams (12-5, No. 2): Matthew Stafford was supposed to be the savior. He’s quite possibly the Achilles heel.

6. Bengals (10-7, No. 6): These Bengals are too young to care about a postseason futility drought that is far older than they are.

7. Cardinals (11-6, No. 7): 8-1 on the road and finishing the year with five straight losses at home, they should be happy that they will be playing the Rams in L.A.

8. Bills (11-6, No. 8): It feels like they’re still struggling to play a complete game.

9. Cowboys (12-5, No. 9): Good news? They avoided Arizona in the wild-card round. Bad news? They got the 49ers instead.

10. Patriots (10-7, No. 10): Can they slow down Josh Allen with the season on the line?

11. 49ers (10-7, No. 12): Jimmy G is just good enough to get them to the Super Bowl again and just bad enough to keep them from winning it, again.

12. Raiders (10-7, No. 15): The team that once gave us the Holy Roller capped the regular-season by giving us the ultimate “holy shit” moment.

13. Eagles (9-8, No. 14): The Eagles have the formula to upset the Bucs. Can they execute it?

14. Steelers (9-7-1, No. 18): It could be 2005 all over again.

15. Chargers (9-8, No. 14): Brandon Staley needs to balance his objective decision making with some subjectivity.

16. Colts (9-8, No. 11): If you can’t beat the previously 2-14 Jaguars a week after they gave up 50 points, you shouldn’t be in the NFL playoffs. Or in the CFL playoffs.

17. Dolphins (9-8, No. 16): This ranking is not based on the stunning decision to fire Brian Flores. If it were, the Dolphins would be in the low 30s.

18. Ravens (8-9, No. 17): Tyler Huntley gives the Ravens an intriguing Plan B, in the event that they can’t get Lamar Jackson signed to an acceptable extension.

19. Saints (9-8, No. 19): The fact that they finished above .500 should get Sean Payton coach of the year votes.

20. Browns (8-9, No. 20): The Browns is the Browns all over again.

21. Vikings (8-9, No. 21): “Just good enough” is finally no longer good enough for the Vikings.

22. Seahawks (7-10, No. 24): Can they persuade Russell Wilson to stay?

23. Falcons (7-10, No. 22): The future is much brighter than it was a year ago.

24. Broncos (7-10, No. 23): They’re a quarterback away from contending. Can they find the right one?

25. Washington (7-10, No. 26): Ron Rivera is the best thing the franchise has going for it. And the franchise should be very concerned that he’ll eventually realize he can do better.

26. Bears (6-11, No. 25): The decision to fire the coach and the G.M. made the fan base happy. Then came the George McCaskey press conference.

27. Panthers (5-12, No. 27): It still feels like things are far from settled in Carolina.

28. Texans (4-13, No. 28): Whether David Culley is or isn’t staying, it would be nice for someone to let the guy know.

29. Jets (4-13, No. 29): If Joe Douglas isn’t already on the hot seat, when will he be?

30. Lions (3-13-1, No. 31): They’re far closer to contending than anyone realizes.

31. Giants (4-13, No. 30): They’re much farther from contending than ownership realizes, primarily because of ownership’s involvement.

32. Jaguars (3-14, No. 32): Maybe the fans should dress in clown suits every week.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “PFT’s final 2021 NFL power rankings

  4. The LAmbs have mortgaged the future so hard and have almost no chance to get to the NFCCG with Stafford at QB. Also, the niners fans packed that billion $ stadium, lol.

    Joke of a franchise, should have stayed in StL

  5. Bring on the Bucs vs. Patriots super bowl. The nonstop complaining about it will be almost as great as the game itself.

  6. Last year the Steelers killed the Browns 38-7 at Heinz Field in the regular season then lost to them in the first round.

    This year, KC killed the Steelers in the regular season at home and now host them again in the first round.

    Can it be de ja vu all over again?

    Actually, no.

  8. Denver: aren’t they more than just a QB away from contending…. Like a COACH??? But you’re right, they need a QB STAT…since they obviously can’t draft one I wonder which one they will try to buy to become relevant again, you know, like last time!!!

  9. Green Bay will win it all this year just so Aaron Rodgers can get on that podium and say ‘stick it’ to everyone!!

  11. As a Giants’ fan, I still feel that we are ranked too high. The Jags have a quarterback and at least one star pass rusher. What do the Giants have to build around?

  12. I liked the Bills vs Pats one. Bills struggling to play a complete game, but really that has been true of the Pats these also few weeks too. So next weekend will depend on who plays for the most of the 60 minutes. Because other than that they are pretty close.

  13. The Panthers at 27 is very generous. They got crushed by the Giants 25 – 3 in New York (worst football game I have ever attended), barely beat the Jets and Texans early in the season (before the Panthers crumbled and the Jets and Texans started playing a tad better) and would definitely lose to a team like the Lions who play hard every week. The Panthers are on the fast track to being one of the worst 3 teams in the league next season.

  15. 50 year Giant fan here. This is the worst football team I’ve ever seen in my life. The Jags should be 31, about 5-6 College teams should be 32-37, then the Giants.

  17. “Don’t sleep on the Steelers on the wild card game? “They do a good enough job of putting us to sleep with their offensive ineptitude. Steeler games rival golf for couch naps

  18. Patriots have lost 3 of their last 4 with Mac Jones being abysmal in those 3 losses. It’s going to be more of the same come Saturday.

  21. As a Broncos fan, I couldn’t agree more. Now that Aaron Rodgers grass is finally being watered by Green Bay, we may have to pin our hopes on Russ. That will be the difference between contending in January and February of 2023 or remaining irrelevant. Also, the 49ers are a dangerous bunch in the NFC and in the AFC, I see the Titans taking the next step and representing the AFC on February 13. Titans 24-23 over the Pack in SB LVI.

  22. #8- Bills struggle to play a complete game
    #10- Can Patriots slow down Josh Allen

    The Bills had 9 sacks on defense last weekend and the offense covered a 14.5 point spread over a division opponent. They had punter issues on special teams, but also blocked a punt. Their punter (by the way) hadn’t done anything more than practice for the previous two weeks. If the Patriots did what the Bills did last weekend, you would not be saying these things. You’d be pouring grace on Mac Jones and talking about how Belichick is a master of all 3 phases of the game.

  23. I’m not a Packers fan but man Aaron Rodgers is incredible. The talent on that team is average and the coaching is suspect, but he has made them the Super Bowl favorite. I’m starting to think he is the best QB of all time.

  24. The Bills will be scary if they can put together a complete game. I hate to say it but I think they need to move on from Daboll. His calls sometimes are very head-scratching. In the K-Gun days Jim Kelly called a lot of his own plays….perhaps Josh should as well.

  25. Tom Brady says:
    January 11, 2022 at 12:22 pm
    Looking forward to beating the Bills for another ring

    #WideRight

    4 3 Rate This
    ______________________

    Let’s play the game first. After the Bills win, Patriot fans will have to concede that you can’t move forward looking in the rear view mirror.

  26. It is a complete joke to put Washington at 25 given all their injuries and Covid. This exceptionally talented, well coached team won the NFC East last year and will win it again next year. Odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl next year, just you watch.

  27. Love your hate for Joe Douglas. Look at the roster and coach he inherited lol. I would love for them to be better but it’s gonna take some time

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.