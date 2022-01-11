Report: Giants request interviews with Adam Peters, Ran Carthon

Getty Images

The New York Giants have asked permission to interview San Francisco 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their General Manager job, according to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network.

The Giants are seeking a replacement for Dave Gettleman, who announced his retirement on Monday.

Peters has spent the last four years the assistant G.M. to John Lynch with the 49ers after an eight-year stint in the front office of the Denver Broncos.

Carthon, a former NFL running back with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, has worked in personnel since joining the Atlanta Falcons’ front office as a scout in 2008. He spent time with the St. Louis Rams as well before joining the 49ers in 2017.

The Giants also have requested permission to speak with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson.