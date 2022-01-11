Report: Giants want to interview Joe Hortiz for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Giants fired coach Joe Judge on Tuesday evening. They continue their search for a General Manager, adding a ninth outside candidate to the list.

The Giants have requested permission from the Ravens to talk to director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, Pat Leonard of ESPN reports.

Eric DeCosta promoted Hortiz to director of player personnel in 2019 when DeCosta took over as Baltimore’s General Manager. Hortiz previously served as director of college scouting.

Hortiz joined the organization in 1998 as a scout and worked his way up in the department.

The Giants have had an opening since Monday when Dave Gettleman announced his retirement.

They have requested interviews with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. The Giants also are expected to talk to their assistant G.M., Kevin Abrams.