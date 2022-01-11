Report: Jameson Williams suffers torn ACL in national championship game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2022, 7:26 PM EST
The pursuit of a national championship carried a major price for one of its key players.

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, one of the top draft prospects in the 2022 class, suffered a torn ACL in Monday night’s game, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Williams was regarded as a potential top-10 pick. Although doctors reportedly expect a full recovery (don’t they always?), the injury necessarily will impact his status, and it will potentially result in much later selection than previously anticipated.

It’s extremely unfortunate, and it’s a reminder that college football players deserve to be paid for their skills, abilities, and sacrifices. Williams, by helping the Crimson Tide pursue yet another championship, compromised his future earnings, significantly. It’s unfortunate, and it’s unfair. It will become less unfair only if/when players like Williams begin getting a slice of the billions that college football generates for the various universities.

  2. Here’s to a speedy and full recovery. And, hope he took out injury insurance prior to this game.

  3. ” it’s a reminder that college football players deserve to be paid for their skills, abilities, and sacrifices.” They’re called scholarships, genius.

  4. Come on man…he knew the risks, he played to enhance his draft status and he is probably already insured. That being said, the young man deserves our support and doesn’t need to be associated with some thing that none has any control over.

  6. Kirk Herbstreit should be happy he played. The kid lost one or 2 million, even with an insurance policy. He will never be the same

    Too bad, great to watch him catch passes

  7. Don’t they already get paid? I got a college degree that cost me 50k per year in tuition, room board, fees, food, clothes, airfare to travel 6-8 times per year, personal trainer costs, tutor costs, tickets to the games.

  8. He’s a good player, but not worth a top ten pick. I’m not even sure he is first round talent anyway. I think the success of the last set of bama wrs is overhyping this guy. He was a late first, early second going into the game. Now he’s probably a day 3 pick or if you already have a good team you could take shot in the late second.

  10. College football is just a slew of exhibition games to the fans of the professional game.

  11. I saw the replay,… the knee bent out. I’ve looked at some mock drafts and every one had Williams at pick 10 to 20 first round.

  12. Right. Now here comes the sanctimonious “outrage!!” that these college players should have skipped the games to “preserve” their draft status.

    The entire starting Alabama and Georgia lineups should’ve sat out and just let the backups play. In fact, all ranked high school players should just sit out their three years eligiblity to “preserve” their rankings too.

  13. Who knows, maybe he falls to a team like KC or Green Bay and ends up in a better situation and puts up monster numbers that allows him to get a huge second contract. Falling in the draft isn’t always a bad thing

  14. Bad news is he just lost his rookie year and 1st round selection… good news is he just got to his first FA a year sooner.

  16. OR, he is still extremely fortunate that he gets to play a game for a living, and will still make more money than 99% of the fans. Also, maybe we should start paying 5 star recruit high school football players, too.

  18. They are paid. Free school, free board, free food, free training, free gym use, and much much more!!!!!!!

  19. I guarantee his production on the football field during the regular season leading up to this game MORE than paid for his “scholarship.” Advantage: University of Alabama; ESPN; NCAA…

  20. Free agency (transfer portal) and pay disparity (NIL) will be the ruin of college football.

  21. Everyone forgets the value of exposure and development. Did Joe Burrow get no value from his final year at LSU?
    Kyler Murray?

  22. The guys that go to Alabama usually have their choice of any college in the country. They choose Alabama because it will greatly assist their lifetime earnings potential. Part of the deal that helps make Alabama the place all these kids want to play, is the fact that they’ll be playing in National Championship games. They could sign with a school like Indiana or Western Michigan, where they’d be safely sitting at home watching these Alabama guys take risks. But then on draft day, they’ll watch a great many of those Alabama guys become millionaires. But nobody is forcing these kids to play football, and nobody is forcing these kids to get drafted and collect millions of dollars because of the exposure they get playing college football. That exposure is worth a ton, and maybe kids should pay the colleges for that exposure. Just another way to look at it. But also, I see plenty of players making tens of millions of dollars that have had knee surgery. But also, a college education costs a couple hundred thousand dollars. Even if they don’t end up in the NFL, the earnings potential for a college kid is much greater than for a non-college kid, and their children will benefit from being raised in a more affluent household. To say that these kids aren’t being rewarded is just false. Also, guys that are potential high draft picks usually get an insurance policy to protect themselves. By the way, it took me twenty years to pay off my student loans.

  23. Under N.C.A.A. rules, players can still lose their scholarships after being hurt, often pay for their own insurance and are generally responsible for long-term health care for injuries sustained on the playing field. So yeah, it’s nice if you are lucky enough to make it to the draft uninjured, but for players that get unlucky, that free education evaporates.

  24. There’s a easy solution to this. The schools and or NCAA guarantees the money the player lost and would of gotten from their projected draft slot. Example. Top 10 pick gets $20M contract. Injured player drops to 3rd round with $4M contract. The NCAA makes up the difference. That sounds like a lot they has to pay. But these kind of injuries are really rare in bowl games, playoffs. It seems like more because when they happen it’s talked about for days. How many projected 1st round picks got hurt in their last bowl game? Maybe one every couple years? That money is a drop in the bucket compared to what the $$$ the schools and NCAA bring in every year.

