Saints sign Blake Bortles to futures deal

Getty Images

The Saints signed quarterback Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Dec. 24 after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian tested positive for COVID-19. He backed up rookie Ian Book against the Dolphins in Week 16 but did not see any action.

The Saints are keeping Bortles around this offseason, having signed him to a futures contract Tuesday.

Bortles backed up Jordan Love for the Packers game against the Chiefs in November when Aaron Rodgers went on the COVID-19 reserve list. He also was with Green Bay for much of the team’s offseason program.

Bortles, the No. 3 overall choice in 2014, has completed 59 percent off his passes for 17,649 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in 78 career games.

The Saints also signed receiver Kevin White, center Cohl Cabral, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, defensive back Bryce Thompson and tight end Ethan Wolf to futures deals.