Stephen Ross: I have no QB plans, it will be up to next head coach

Getty Images

After the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, reports out of Miami were that Flores’ strained relationships with General Manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contributed to dismissing him after back-to-back winning seasons.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said only that he didn’t think the team was “working well” in terms of collaboration and, taken with the other reports, Flores being out might suggest that Tagovailoa’s place is more secure. Ross did not give that kind of assurance, however. He didn’t rule out a pursuit of Deshaun Watson, Tagovailoa’s return, or anything else ahead of the hiring of a new coach.

“I have no plans. It will be up to the head coach in terms of what he does with the quarterback,” Ross said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Tua, I have a lot of confidence in Tua. It is really going to be dependent on who the next head coach is and the direction that he wants to take at that position.”

Better collaboration and communication with the next coach is clearly one goal, but the Dolphins will have to get the quarterback call right as well or plenty of people will wonder if the right decision was made after winning 19 games over the last two seasons.