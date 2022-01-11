Terry Fontenot hasn’t given up on the return of Calvin Ridley for 2022

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed the final 11 games of the season, taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health issues. His future has remained uncertain since.

General Manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday that “nothing has changed.”

“As an organization, we’ve done the best job we could just to support Calvin and do everything we can for him,” Fontenot said, via Charles Odum of the Associated Press.

Fontenot was asked if the Falcons will prepare to play 2022 without Ridley.

“No, I wouldn’t assume anything,” Fontenot said. “Like I said, we handle each situation individually. There are so many variables we deal with. We’re going to try to add to every position this offseason.

“Whatever player we’re talking about, whether under contract or not under contract, we have to be prepared for everything.”

After the Falcons made Ridley a last-minute scratch before the Oct. 31 game against the Panthers, Ridley tweeted that he needed to “step away from football at this time and focus on my mental well being.”

Ridley made 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He finished this season with 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.