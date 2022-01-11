Will a team fire its current coach for a shot at Brian Flores?

January 11, 2022
Although he’d be wise to pick his next destination carefully, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores could have immediate options for a second act. Beyond the five current vacancies (other than the one in Miami), there could still be more.

But this isn’t about potentially undecided teams that could still fire, for example, a David Culley or a Joe Judge. This is about the possibility of an owner who had planned to keep the team’s coach deciding to swap out the current coach for Flores, if Flores can be landed.

It’s a possibility that Simms and I tripped over while discussing the stunning decision by owner Stephen Ross to fire Flores after the Dolphins’ first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03, an accomplishment marked by sweeping the Patriots. Of the teams that still have coaches, will one dump its coach for Flores?

Possibilities, as it relates to non-playoff teams without vacancies, include the Jets, Browns, Ravens, Colts, Texans, Chargers, Giants, Washington, Lions, Falcons, Saints, Panthers, and Seahawks.

I’d be most curious about the Panthers, and possibly the Seahawks. Maybe even the Jets, given Flores’s success in the AFC East.

It’s a delicate spot for Flores, to be sure. If he’s approached about possibly replacing a coach who would be fired only if Flores will take the job, would he agree to that? Some coaches insist that they won’t talk about a job that isn’t already vacant. But if a job will be vacant only if it will be filled by Flores, it won’t be vacant.

It’s something to watch in the coming days. No one expected Flores to be in the mix. Now that he is, will someone move quickly, before he takes a head-coaching job elsewhere?

17 responses to "Will a team fire its current coach for a shot at Brian Flores?"

  1. Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was the one responsible for most of the success while Flores was there. Plus Fitzmagic was the one who carried the team on his back last year.

  2. Rumor has it Flores wanted to work with Watson. Would he stay in Htown if Flo was his coach? He also knows Cicero.

  3. Can the guy from the Chargers, he messed up that Raiders game unforgivably.

    The time out plus going for it on 4th down from his own 18 early in the game? Good grief.

  7. He didn’t deserve to be fired but that’s a long way from saying he’s so good teams are willing to fire people to get him. He does some things quite well but struggles in other areas. He always had a lot of turnover on his staff and the overall quality of his assistant coaches was clearly in the bottom half of the league. In particular if your team was struggling offensively he’d be a risky hire given he never got the Dolphins rolling on that side of the ball.

  8. He would probably do a great job with the Chargers. Get rid of Staley–the guy who relies on analytics instead of common sense. Flores is a darn good coach. First back-to-back winning seasons in almost twenty years and they fire him? Ridiculous.

  9. I believe Flores will end up with Seattle. Dark Horse would be the Colts, altogether both of those teams “technically” don’t have a QB that they are committed to. I hope he does well. Loved him down here in Miami.

  11. I would love it if the Jets grabbed him, but it just ain’t happening. Though the johnson’s will salary cap money on free agents and such, they are as cheap as any team when it comes to paying staff or injured players! Now way they would eat Saleh’s contract and pay out another one.

  14. Flores would not be a bad hire. Teams should definitely take a long look at him.
    Getting fired by Stephen Ross isn’t really a black mark.

  15. Flores should be in a position where he can choose his next owner very carefully. He’d be wise to avoid a fickle team that might fire him if some new hot commodity becomes available.

  16. Maybe the Chargers should . But why include the Saints on the list , Flores isn’t better than Sean Payton .

