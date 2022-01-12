2022 NFL head coaching and G.M. change tracker

Getty Images

The NFL changed its rules for head coaching and General Manager interviews this year and teams with vacancies are allowed to begin interviewing candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season.

We’ll keep track of all firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2022 season.

Las Vegas: Head coach Jon Gruden resigned on October 11. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was named interim head coach.

Jacksonville: Head coach Urban Meyer was fired on December 16. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim coach. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and are expected to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Requested interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Expected to interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Pederson is scheduled to interview with the team on December 30. Hackett and Quinn declined to interview during the regular season. Interviewed Bowles on January 3. Interviewed Caldwell January 4. Expected to interview Hackett during Packers’ playoff bye week. Interviewing Leftwich on January 7. Interviewing Moore on January 7. Set to interview former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien after January 10. Set to interview interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Denver: Fired head coach Vic Fangio on January 9. Requested interview with Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Requested interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Requested interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Requested interview with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. Requested interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Requested interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Minnesota: Fired head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman on January 10.

Chicago: Fired head coach Matt Nagy on January 10. Requested interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Fired General Manager Ryan Pace on January 10. Requested interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Requested interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. Requested interviews with Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook. Requested interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Requested interviews with Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen.

Miami: Fired head coach Brian Flores on January 10. Requested interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Requested interview with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

New York Giants: Announced the retirement of General Manager Dave Gettleman on January 10. Requested interviews with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Requested interviews with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Expected to interview their assistant G.M. Kevin Abrams. Requested interview with Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Requested interview with 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. Requested interview with Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris. Set to interview Schoen on January 12. Requested interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Fired head coach Joe Judge on January 11.