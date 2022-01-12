Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris, Ryan Poles set for Giants G.M. interviews

Getty Images

The Giants plan to hire a General Manager before moving onto finding Joe Judge’s replacement as the team’s head coach and the search process will pick up steam over the next two days.

As noted on Tuesday, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen will be the first up to interview with the team. That will take place on Wednesday morning and the team is set to speak to three other candidates by the end of Thursday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson is slated to speak with the team on Wednesday afternoon. Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles are on the schedule for Thursday with all of the initial interviews taking place over Zoom.

Reports indicate the team has requested interviews with five other candidates to clean up the mess left behind by Dave Gettleman, so the schedule will likely remain busy in the coming days.