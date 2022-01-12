Bears announce interviews with Doug Pederson, Glenn Cook

Getty Images

The Bears got the ball rolling on their head coaching and General Manager interviews on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson has also interviewed with the Jaguars last week.

Pederson went 42-37-1 with the Eagles and he coached the team to a win in Super Bowl LII. He was fired after the 2020 season and spent this year out of coaching.

The Bears also announced that they have interviewed Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook. Cook has worked for the Browns since 2016 in pro scouting and also worked for the Colts and Packers.

The Bears have been linked to a number of other candidates for both jobs, so there will likely be more announcements to come about completed interviews in the coming days.