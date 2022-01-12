Browns assistant Jeremy Garrett leaving for defensive line job at Liberty University

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are losing an assistant coach to the collegiate ranks.

Via Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is leaving the team to take a job as the defensive line coach at Liberty University.

Garrett spent just one season as an assistant with the Browns under head coach Kevin Stefanski. He joined the coaching staff after one season at Vanderbilt University where he was a defensive quality control coach.

Garrett played college football at Ole Miss from 2004-07, where Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze was a tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at the time.