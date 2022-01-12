Bucs designate Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard to return from IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are getting healthier as the postseason begins this week, with a few key players returning to practice.

Tampa Bay announced on Wednesday that running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Lavonte David, and running back Giovani Bernard have all been designated to return from injured reserve.

Fournette has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the Bucs Week 15 loss to the Saints. He led the Bucs with 812 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards with a pair of TDs.

Bernard had primarily served as Tampa Bay’s third-down back and a receiving weapon out of the backfield. He caught 23 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games. He’s been out since suffering a hip injury in the Week 14 overtime win over the Bills.

David injured his foot against the Saints in Week 15 but still finished second on the team with 97 total tackles in 2021. He started 12 games for the club, also recording a pair of sacks, five tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Buccaneers have 21 days to activate all three players to the 53-man roster, though they can do so sooner to have them available for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.