Bucs list Mike Evans, Shaq Barrett as limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Buccaneers held a walk-through Wednesday ahead of their wild-card game against the Eagles.

Outside linebackers Shaq Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) both returned to practice after missing the past two games. They were limited.

Receiver Mike Evans also was limited. This is the fourth consecutive week Evans is on practice report with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday’s session. Jones and Grayson are unlikely to play.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), center Ryan Jensen (shoulder), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), receiver Breshad Perriman (hip), cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin) and receiver Justin Watson (quadriceps) were limited.