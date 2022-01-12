DeAndre Hopkins won’t return this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals could have edge rusher J.J. Watt this week, but they won’t have receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Los Angeles media that Hopkins is not ready to return from knee surgery for the wild-card game against the Rams.

Hopkins injured his knee in a Dec. 13 loss to the Rams and underwent surgery the following week to repair a torn MCL. His prognosis was six weeks.

He finished the regular season with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns, his lowest single-season total in receptions and yards.

Watt will practice this week to see whether he can play Monday night. He had surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder on Nov. 3.