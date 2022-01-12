Dolphins request interview with Kellen Moore

Getty Images

Add the Dolphins to the list of teams interested in speaking to Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore about their head coaching vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have requested an interview with Moore. The Jaguars and Broncos have also shown interest in Moore since firing their head coaches.

Reports about the Dolphins’ decision to fire Brian Flores on Monday have centered on his strained relationships with others in the building. That included his relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who would have one clear bond with Moore if the two men wound up working together.

Moore was the last left-handed quarterback to throw a pass in an NFL game before Tagovailoa entered the league in 2020. That’s unlikely to be enough to make him the choice, but it does give him a different perspective on a player whose name figures to come up in the interview process.