Emmanuel Sanders has full practice again

Getty Images

The Bills appear in good shape heading into their wild-card matchup against the Patriots.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who missed the Week 18 victory over the Jets with a knee injury, has had full practices both days this week.

Sanders has played only one game since spraining his knee in the first half of Buffalo’s Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers. He played 65 snaps in Week 16 against the Patriots.

Defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) also appears ready to return Saturday with two full practices this week. He missed last week’s regular-season finale.

Receiver Cole Beasley had a limited practice Wednesday as a veteran rest day.