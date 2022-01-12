J.J. Watt on playing: We’ll make that decision as Monday comes closer

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has been designated for return from injured reserve after missing more than two months with a shoulder injury and he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s excited to get back onto the practice field.

Watt says he’s done some work with offensive linemen to simulate the kind of contact he’d face in a game situation, but Thursday’s workout is going to be his first work in a team setting. Seeing how that goes will be an important step toward making a call about whether Watt will be able to play against the Rams.

For now, Watt is staying non-committal about the prospects of his return.

“We’ll make that decision as Monday comes closer,” Watt said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team’s website.

Having Watt at full strength or something close to it would be a big plus for the Cardinals, so the next few days of practice will be vital for determining that he’ll be able to help the team advance in the postseason.