Jamie Collins, Isaiah Wynn out of Patriots practice

Getty Images

The Patriots had a couple of changes to their injury report on Wednesday.

Linebacker Jamie Collins and left tackle Isaiah Wynn did not take part in practice as the team continued to prepare for Saturday’s game against the Bills. Collins has an ankle injury and was not listed on Tuesday’s injury report at all. Wynn was on the report, but was a limited participant with hip and ankle injuries.

Wynn was limited to nine snaps in the Week 18 loss to the Dolphins.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand), kicker Nick Folk (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Brandon King (toe), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), safety Adrian Phillips (knee), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) were all limited participants for the second straight day.