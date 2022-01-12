Jerod Mayo: Head coaching job the goal, but focus on job at hand

Getty Images

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is on the list of candidates for the Broncos head coaching job and he told reporters on Tuesday that he will “absolutely” speak to the AFC West team about the opening.

Mayo interviewed for the Eagles before they hired Nick Sirianni last year and called it “a great experience” to be able to talk about different football philosophies. Mayo said that moving up to become a head coach has “always been the goal,” but that it is one he is willing to put off if other teams choose to move forward with other options because Mayo remains busy with his current job.

“I would hope that any prospective employer would understand my focus is 100 percent on the job at hand,” Mayo said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “If that causes me not to get a job because I’m focused on the job at hand, so be it. I am happy here. If I don’t get a job because I’m focused on beating the Buffalo Bills, I’m OK. I was a first-round draft pick in 2008. I’m OK.”

The Broncos have several other candidates coaching in games during Wild Card weekend, so it’s unlikely things will progress quickly enough for Mayo to miss out on a chance to interview with them or any other team that might have interest in his services.